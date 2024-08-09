Slimy Stepdad Steals $60 From Kid’s Piggybank, So He Steals $200 From His Wallet To Teach Him A Lesson

A lot of kids have a bad case of sticky fingers, and I don’t just mean from not washing their hands! As a kid, when you see something you want, sometimes you just grab it.

My brother did this once with our babysitter’s paycheck, who called my Mom to say she had forgotten to pay her.

My Mom was mortified, only for her to find it in my 6 year old brother’s room!

But as this user’s story shows, sometimes they do it with good reason, like getting back at their parent for stealing from THEM!

Stepdad stole 60 dollars worth of change from me so I stole 200 bucks from his wallet This happened when I was 13 or 14. I used to have a piggybank that counted the change as I put the coins in there. I remember I had around 60 something dollars worth of change in the bank and I had left it on my dresser once. My mom was gonna take me to Walmart to trade it for cash after school. When I came back from school the bank was gone.

OP soon learned that his stepdad had decided to “withdraw a loan” from the piggybank (without asking him)!

I asked my mom about it and she tells me my stepdad cashed it out himself and that he would give me the cash back and I’m like okay. About 2 weeks go by and I never got the cash back so I start asking about it and my mom says he kept the cash because it makes up for all the haircuts and gifts he has got me. So one day when he came home from work we were gonna have a BBQ anyways so he was outside and he had his wallet and phone on the table outside. He carries a lot of cash so I waited for him to go back inside and I took 200 dollars from his wallet and went back inside to my room and I hid it in my sock drawer.

But when the stepdad asked what happened, OP’s Mom refused to believe her baby would steal from him!

I remember him asking me and my mom what happened to the money. My mom didn’t believe that I would steal from him so she just said that the wind probably blew it away because his wallet was outside. My middle school was right beside a shopping center that had Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy’s. So everyday when the bus would drop me off I would go to any of those places for breakfast until my 200 dollars ran out.

What goes around comes around! If the stepdad didn’t want his money taken, than he should have kept his grubby paws off OP’s!

Reddit ran to the comments with their own stories of parents trying to make crooked deals with their kids!

And this user said it took a special type of slimeball to steal from a kid.

This person said that in OP’s parents’ eyes the debt was still open, and he should try to cash it!

Finally, this user’s story shows that parents stealing from their kids is all too common in this world.

Hope that $60 dollars from the piggy bank was worth it!

