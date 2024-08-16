Someone Moved Their Stuff From Their Seat At A Movie Theater And Sat In Their Place, So They Waited Until They Had To Go To The Bathroom And Returned The Favor

Well, this sure is rude!

I don’t want to give anything away, but all I can say is that no one should act like this in a movie theater.

Read on and see what I’m yammering on about!

Take my spot in the movie theater? I think not. “This just happened and the woman is still shooting me dirty looks. So, I decided that I wanted to go see The Martian today. I took the bus and ended up showing up 50 minutes early. So I was the only one in the theater for a good 25 minutes so I took my time picking out my ideal spot.

Excuse me?!?!

I decided to go the bathroom before the movie so I didn’t miss anything. On my way back with a soft pretzel in hand, I see the a woman with her kids and she’s moving all of my stuff to a different seat so her and her kids can take my spot. I stomach it, grab my stuff and move to a different spot. While I’m sitting there eating my pretzel, I notice her and her kids all going to the bathroom. I seize the opportunity.

Time to return the favor!

I run, grab all their stuff, and move it to seats right in front of the entrance so they’ll see it as soon they walk in. I then reclaim my rightful place in my perfect spot. The lady comes in, sees her stuff, looks at me, connects the dots, and now has been shooting the occasional glance from the front row and every other spot filled up.”

Reddit users weighed in on this story.

This reader was impressed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual chimed in.

Another person was happy about this story.

And this Reddit user asked a question…

How about a taste of your own medicine?!?!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.