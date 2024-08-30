Students Were Put In Groups Of Two To Prepare A College Presentation, But When One Of The Students Slacked Off, The One Who Did Everything Got Revenge

The bad part about working on group assignments at school is that sometimes one person ends up doing all the work.

That’s what happened in today’s story, but the person who did all the work found a way to get revenge on his teammate who didn’t do anything.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

you want me to do your work. I’ll let you fail I took part in a seminar at university about a year ago. Part of the course was a presentation that two students each had to give.

She did all the work.

I was put into a group with a guy, let’s call him T. T hasn’t been there since the first lesson and hasn’t received any messages from me, which is why I actually did everything myself.

T asked her what he had already done.

Now, a few days before the presentation was to be held, he asked me whether I had already done something and whether I could give him something that he could present. I then told him that I had researched it. I then said that I would give T all the information that I found out about his part of the presentation.

She set T up for failure.

I then sent him a text and a few bullet points, which were full of errors. I then wrote to the lecturer that T had prepared a few slides himself and insisted on including them in the presentation. We then gave the presentation, and his part was a real disaster, which also made him leave the course.

That was a clever way to make sure T failed without getting a bad grade for the whole team.

Expecting someone else to do all the work on a team project is not going to end well in the long run.

Unfortunately, we’ve all been there.

