Target Customer Reveals That Their Loyalty Program, Target Circle, Doesn’t Work The Way Many Think It Does. – ‘You need to scan that when you check out.’

The Target Circle rewards program has been around for years and offers a lot of benefits to members.

This Target shopper, however, recently discovered that she hasn’t been getting the points that she expected.

She explained, “I’m not sure if you’re aware of this but I just found this out yesterday. I had been going to target, putting in my phone number at the checkout for years as a member of the circle whatever, thinking I’m getting points.”

She went on to say, “…But yesterday the woman told me no, it doesn’t work unless you scan the barcode on the app at the checkout.”

Wait, what? I’m not getting my points if I am just entering my number. Then what’s the point?

She explains further, saying, “So even though you’re putting in your phone number, and it appears like it’s doing its thing, it’s not. So, moving forward, there’s a barcode on the app at the bottom you need to scan that when you check out.”

So I have to open up the app and pull up the barcode every time I go shopping, that is good to know!

She wraps up, saying, “You need to scan that when you check out. You’re welcome.”

A big thank you to TikToker @Kumothebully. That is really important for anyone who wants to get the most rewards possible at Target.

I never knew that!

You’d think Target would want their customers to know about this, right?

