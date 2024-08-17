Teen Refuses To Return A Family Heirloom That Her Great-Grandmother Gave Her, But Her Aunt Demands It Back Because She Thinks Her Grandmother Would Want Her To Have It Instead

Family heirlooms can mean a lot, especially when they’ve been passed down through generations.

So, how do you react when a family member feels entitled to an heirloom that was given to you? Do you give it to them, or do you keep it?

In the following story, we meet a young lady who finds herself in this exact situation. Let’s learn more.

AITA for refusing to give my aunt my bracelet? I (14F) just recently inherited a bracelet from my great-grandmother. It is 14 karat gold and used to belong to her daughter (my grandma), who died of cancer in 2014. When she died, my aunt took most of her jewelry and belongings but gave the bracelet to my great-grandmother because she knew how much it meant to her. When I went to visit her this summer, my great-grandmother gave me the bracelet since I am the eldest great-granddaughter. About 2 weeks later, we went to visit my cousins, and I was wearing the bracelet that day. My aunt saw it and asked where I had gotten it from, to which I told her that my great-grandmother had given it to me.

This is where things really went downhill.

She then got upset, demanding that I return the bracelet to her since she was the one who it belonged to after my grandma died before she gave it to my great-grandmother. I refused, saying that since it had been given to me, it was mine. There was then a large argument between our families, and we left, going back to our hotel and then going home the next day. My family has sided with me, and I am unsure of where my cousins stand. Just to clarify, I have 2 aunts, and the other one is not on my side. She believes I should have given up the bracelet because my other aunt was the one who originally wanted it. AITA?

Yikes! That’s the worst type of situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this.

According to this person, the aunt no longer owns the bracelet.

Same thoughts here.

Here’s some excellent advice about wearing it.

This comment poses a great question.

It was given to her fair and square.

The aunt should be happy she got the rest of the jewelry.

