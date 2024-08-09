Teen’s Parents Tell Her She Needs To Get A Life And Find More Hobbies, But She Fires Back That They Constantly Dismissed Her Interests And That’s Why She Isn’t Into Anything Anymore

Ever felt like your parents just don’t get you?

AITA for telling my parents i had hobbies? So i (17f) got in an argument with my parents (47m 46f) last night during dinner. My dad basically talked about how I have no hobbies, no personality and no social life and how my lack of interest will prevent me from getting a job and such.

His last comment that really ticked me off was when he called me an empty shell of a human being. I went berserk. I used to like painting until he said he won’t buy me more paint because I’m wasting it on garbage art that looks awful. This was literally my second time painting, I was 8. I used to like baking and he told me my baking was burnt and nasty (it wasn’t burnt; me and my neighbours that I gave some of the baked goods to loved it.) I used to like cooking and my mom said it wasn’t good and I probably should stop before I poisoned them (they had a good laugh at my moms ‘joke’.)

I used to like sewing and my mom said she wouldn’t teach me since there’s no point and I’d end up quitting anyways. She’s referring to my other hobbies that I gave up but I had reasons for it. I liked skip roping, basketball. I liked dress designing, I liked embroidery. I liked hairstyling and doing nails. I liked writing novels and books in general, i was interested in ballet, gymnastics too. I liked writing poems. I had so many things I liked doing. I was in 3 clubs. FMP: future medical profession club, baking club, photography club. Before my dad told me he wouldn’t drive me anymore because it’s too much work and I should study more instead. I had to cancel plans because my parents wouldn’t allow me to go out with friends.

I had interest in cardiovascular medicine and they told me I was too stupid for it, too stupid to also do engineering, how I’d never make it as a scientist. Writing doesn’t pay enough, and my designs are ugly so no one would buy clothes I make etc. They ruined my interests and now they are upset I have none. I no longer have the interest to go out with friends or do anything quite literally. At the end of this, I was crying. Genuinely in shambles.

My parents were shocked and just didn’t say anything. I got up and went to my room and called my friend to vent, she basically told me that she understood what I meant but I can’t speak to my parents that way and that they want the best for me, that they were looking out so I didn’t waste time on unnecessary hobbies that would do me no good. I hung up on her and texted the group chat and i basically got the same response. Am i going insane? I still don’t think I’m wrong at all? AITA?

Many Redditors felt sorry for OP and said she was in no way the AH.

It’s always helpful to hear someone shared a similar experience, even if it was a bad one.

