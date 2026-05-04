A Shopper Bought A Couch Online, And Got The Furriest Unexpected Surprise

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a story like this…

So I guess the lesson here is that people need to keep a better eye on their cats!

A woman took to TikTok and showed viewers how she got a big surprise after she bought a couch online.

The video shows the underside of a couch…

And there was a black cat stuck underneath it!

The text overlay reads, “That time I bought a couch from Facebook Marketplace and their cat was inside.”

They finally got the out of the couch and put her in a cat carrier.

The video’s caption reads, “We did end up getting her out and brought her back home.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@marrrsbarrrs we did end up getting her out and brought her back home🥲 ♬ original sound – ♱

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That’s something you don’t see every day!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was so focused on a stray cat she didn’t see the life-changing moment unfolding behind her.