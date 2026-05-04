A Shopper Bought A Couch Online, And Got The Furriest Unexpected Surprise
by Matthew Gilligan
Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a story like this…
So I guess the lesson here is that people need to keep a better eye on their cats!
A woman took to TikTok and showed viewers how she got a big surprise after she bought a couch online.
The video shows the underside of a couch…
And there was a black cat stuck underneath it!
The text overlay reads, “That time I bought a couch from Facebook Marketplace and their cat was inside.”
They finally got the out of the couch and put her in a cat carrier.
The video’s caption reads, “We did end up getting her out and brought her back home.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@marrrsbarrrs
we did end up getting her out and brought her back home🥲
And this is what viewers had to say about this.
This person made a funny comment.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
That’s something you don’t see every day!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was so focused on a stray cat she didn’t see the life-changing moment unfolding behind her.
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