Tenant’s Car Was Dented By Their Neighbor’s Faulty Park Job, But Justice Is Served In The Same Way The Drama Started

Some people just simply don’t value the property of others.

But what happens when they’re your neighbor and it’s your car?

Neighbor dented side of my car because they parked too close and didn’t leave information or a note, I corrected their behaviour This is a great life hack I discovered… My apartment is an older place with assigned parking spaces. 6 months ago a new tenant moved in and was assigned a spot next to mine. Almost every time I got home and pulled into my parking spot I noticed they were over the parking line into my spot or on top of the line. Giving me very little room to park.

One night, I parked and their car wasn’t there. The next morning, I go to my car and see them parked over the line and a dent in the side of my car. I immediately knew it was [them], as I measure the trajectory of their door to my car, and the paint matched. Clearly, their door hit my car.

No note was left, and when I called my property management they said unfortunately they don’t have cameras, so I can’t prove it was them aside from the paint. In my head I thought, “Fine, want to **** my car up? Have fun with all the dents I leave on yours.”

Every day, I came home and saw them over the line or on it. I dented their car with my door. I left many dents. They since never parked on the lines or over it ever again.

I trained my neighbor to not be a ****.

