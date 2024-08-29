The Gatekeeper Charged Him A Fee That Made No Sense, So He Got Satisfying Revenge By Paying With The Most Currency Possible

A lot of policies don’t make sense and inconvenience people for no reason. It’s super annoying.

The person in this story had to endure shenanigans, so he rewarded the clerk with his own shenanigans.

You only accept cash or company check? Ok… I am an insurance adjuster and this company I had to go to required me to pay for a commercial pass. This made no sense.

OP got an idea to get back at a clerk.

I’ve had to go get cash before and, while it’s an inconvenience, I know it’s not the front person’s fault. They didn’t make the policy. But this person got under my skin. So I went to the bank’s ATM and withdrew $20, then I parked, went to the teller and got $10 in pennies. Then I went back to the pass office.

But it wasn’t entirely satisfying.

Her soulless eyes when she saw what I had done made me feel a little remorse because I knew it wasn’t her policy. She’s just the messenger. I got my pass, did my job, and went on with my day.

Let’s see what people are saying.

This hadn’t occurred to me because she couldn’t have gotten away with it.

That law makes sense. We don’t even use pennies in Canada anymore!

Haha! Seriously, though, why penalize your employer for her nonsense?

I think I would have done this, too. Gatekeeping needs to make sense.

I agree. It is unfortunate.

Gatekeeping fails galore.

