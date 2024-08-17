Neighbors Kept Hitting His Fence And Refusing To Pay For The Damage, So They Reinforced It And Made Sure The Fence Damaged Them Back Hard

Have a neighbor that keeps damaging your fence and can’t get them to pay for it?

The best revenge keeps giving So this is an ongoing thing, but I think at this point I have gotten my revenge, and then some, and then some even more. So basically, my block has an alleyway that is fairly narrow, and many of the houses have driveways that exit to the alleyway, to the main road. The lots on the opposite side of the alleyway are also offset a bit, so there are two driveways directly across from what used to be my backyard fence, and between these driveways is a giant shrub that both of the neighbors refuse to get trimmed or removed, so it reduces visibility pretty heavily. This usually means that they make some sharper turns backing out since it spills over the end of each of their driveways.

And when they make those turns, they do some damage.

Anyway, my backyard fence was about 1.5 feet into my property, and there is plenty of room to back into the alleyway from both my neighbor’s driveways. However, both of them back out and pay little to no attention, so over the last 2 and half years I have lived here, at least twice a day, both of them hit or scraped the fence, to the point where one day, the neighbor to the right hit the fence so hard half of it came down.

Things happen, but as long as they’re responsible and take ownership over what they damaged, no problem.

To keep it shorter (lol I know this has been a verbose post so far): yes we did contact the neighbor and give them an invoice for getting our fence fixed. Yes we have video footage of both neighbors hitting it, and yes we have contacted the local courts. That has been fruitless since getting a civil case like this would be is not even close to a priority to them currently. So, my wife and I decided to take some more drastic action.

And this is where the creativity comes in.

Since we knew another chain link fence would just get destroyed again, we went with a brick and concrete wall, that also gave us the benefit of more privacy, and a much more substantial iron gate to the alleyway for our access. Of course the best part, is we had the contractors put it just one foot in on our property, instead of the foot and half (yes we checked with the city to see if it was legal, it was), so there is even less of a buffer zone for both neighbors to back out like idiots.

And you can imagine how that worked out for them.

Both neighbors across the alleyway now have some pretty substantial bumper and side panel damage, and our new brick wall has some great trade paint on it. They legally can do nothing about it, and it gets better every day.

Top comment says, get better at driving, or drive something smaller!

Another adds that a “greatest hits” video compilation makes a perfect Christmas gift.

Turn the inconvenience into content, says this commenter.

One person would love to see the reaction after that initial impact.

Another wonders if the author could make an insurance claim?

And lastly, one commenter really wants to escalate the situation.

