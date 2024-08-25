Airline Passenger In Front Of Him Rudely Ordered Him To Move His Bag, So He Got Annoyed And Made Him Look Like He Was Crazy To The Crew

I don’t understand why people need to be rude on an airplane.

Like, if you want to say something to me, can’t you say it nicely?

In this story, a man got annoyed when a passenger ordered him to move his bag.

Let’s see what happens…

You’re not in charge of this airplane. Once, while seated in the second row, I had my briefcase placed in the space between the first row and the wall. As we neared the end of the flight, the man in front of me suddenly turned around and said, “YOU need to move that before we land.” I know this. They make that announcement on every flight.

But something about his tone just pissed me off, and I said, “I’ll wait for the announcement.” He gave me a hostile glare, “I ASKED you NICELY.” No, jerk, you ordered me rudely.

But, whatever. I saw him trying to flag down the attendant to report me, and eventually, he did catch one’s eye, at which point I silently whisked the bag away, out of her view. He didn’t notice it, because he was watching her approaching. He gave her his aggrieved complaint, and then turned to point at… nothing.

She looked over the seat at me, and I made the universal finger-twirling to temple “what a loony” gesture. She gave me a sympathetic look and walked off, leaving the man to stew. I wish I’d had the time to put it back and infuriate him further, but by that time we really were getting close to landing, and I had to leave it stowed.

