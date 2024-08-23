Their Dad’s Girlfriend Wouldn’t Stop Hiding Their Belongings, But She Wasn’t So Amused When They Did The Same To Her

It’s that time, folks!

If you haven’t read any of the previous stories about Clara, you need to know that she was quite a nutcase, and she always tried to keep me and my sisters away from Dad by pulling stupid pranks. I was about 20 years old by then, and we lived in different houses in the same property. Also, Dad and I had each others house keys in case of emergency, so Clara had access too.

One day, Clara must have thought that it would be a perfect way to annoy me, to start hiding important things. She started with things like hiding one slipper and put it anywhere in the property. Most of the things she hid were small or not very important things, so for the sake of having a little peace, I ignored her ****. If something mysteriously disappeared, I just started searching until I found it.

But she decided to improve her game: Remote control in the fridge. Playstation games on the roof. One shoe where the chickens slept. She was now risking damaging things. I kept ignoring her, but I told my Dad that Clara was playing stupid again. I love ties, and Mom gave me one for Xmas. I LOVED that tie, it was the most beautiful blue I’ve seen. One day, it got lost. Sadly I found it a week later in the roof, sunburned and decolorated. I showed the tie to my Dad. He gave the usual “I’ll talk to her”. I knew it was useless.

So when nobody was there, I entered Dad’s house, took one Clara’s leather boot, one Clara’s scarf and a wallet, put them in a plastic box and covered with water and salt. Then took my Dad’s frozen food and saved them in my freezer. Finally I proceeded to put the marinated clothes in the box inside the freezer. They were found two days later, when Dad and Clara came back from a small weekend trip. My things never got “lost” again.”

