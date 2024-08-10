Their Neighbor Refuses To Acknowledge Them After A Minor Incident, So They Made Sure He Feels the Isolation

When the new renters moved into their house, they hoped to make a good impression and befriend their neighbors.

Little did they know that accidentally rolling onto a bit of their next-door neighbor’s precious sod would turn him into a grudge-bearing hermit!

With his refusal to even look their way, they decided to take matters into their own hands and ensure he felt the isolation he was imposing on them.

Neighbor won’t even face in my direction so I made sure he’s the one feeling left out. Met my next-door neighbor the day we moved in to rental house. It’s a nice neighborhood, so I can only imagine having a rental property isn’t popular. I figured that going in and planned to go out of our way to be good, responsible, and quiet neighbors, and to make friends if we could. We complimented their freshly laid sod, which was being put in by landscapers while we chatted. It was clearly a big deal to him by how he talked about his yard.

Two days later I accidentally rolled onto the edge of his grass while trying to back out and return our moving truck. It bunched up a piece of sod, but did virtually no damage. Didn’t even create a divot in the dirt. Before I was even out of the truck he screamed something and slammed the door behind him. I knocked until he answered, admitted the error, and offered to pay the landscaping bill to have it repaired, even though simply pushing the sod back into place and adding some water would have made it good as new. He said he would send me the bill and shut the door in my face.

No bill, because surprise there was no damage, but nonetheless he started treating us like we ran over his grandmother. Not only does he refuse to talk to us, he’ll even go as far as turning 180 so to not face in our direction if we drive by. Ridiculous. Now honestly, he’s putting in way more effort to avoid us than we even care about his approval in the first place. So really, jokes on him to begin with. But it’s about the principle of the thing… Queue petty revenge.

When we first met, he had said Halloween was a big deal in our neighborhood. I bought king-sized candy bars just in the chance he’d be told or hear how great our house was for having them. I made Christmas gifts for 3 neighbors on both sides (and these guys to be polite) and delivered them to introduce ourselves. Then, we’ve had every one of our other neighbors over for dinner. It’s a very close neighborhood, so when they inevitably talk about us, it’ll always be brought up how we had them over. Just a matter of time before he’ll have to explain why. I also befriended his wife and now we go on dog walks together every week. Since I had a group chat to give them both my number when we moved in, I use it to coordinate when we’re meeting.

He may not have anything to do with us directly, but I’ll be damned if it’s not going to be as difficult as possible for him. I’ve got big plans for a neighborhood BBQ this summer. That should really be a riot.

Despite their best efforts to be considerate and friendly, the neighbor’s hostility over a minor accident led them to take a different approach.

Was it petty? Sure, but sounded like he deserved it.

Turns out, making friends with everyone but one grumpy neighbor is the best petty revenge.

Sometimes being nice is the best way to go.

