Their Neighbor’s Dog Keeps Getting Into Their Yard And Ends Up Pregnant. Now The Neighbor Wants “Puppy Support.”

We all know that people who make babies together are both responsible for the financial and emotional care of those babies once they are born.

That said, most people realize the animal world doesn’t exactly work that way.

When this guy’s dog got the neighbor’s pooch pregnant, though, some explaining had to happen.

AITA for not paying for my neighbor’s dog’s “child support”? Yes you read that right This story is going to sound ridiculous, especially with that story from yesterday about the dogs cheating but I assure you this isn’t made up. My neighbor’s dog recently got pregnant and she claims my dog did it, which is likely because her dog often escaped into my yard and she lets her dog roam around it. It’s annoying cuz her dog poops in my yard.

His neighbor wants him to help pay to raise the puppies.

Well now that she’s pregnant she’s angry because hers was a purebred and she wanted to breed it. She says she’s entitled to financial compensation and I’ll have to pay “child support” for the pups as it’ll cost her to take care of them. I laughed my butt off and sad fat chance and no way in hell I’m paying for her dogs child support and this is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.

And she’s threatening to sue him for the cash.

She’s threatening legal action and I’m pretty sure she can’t do anything, she did nothing to stop her dog from entering my yard and often encouraged it. She just assumed my dog was neutered, she can’t prove my dog impregnated hers, and lastly I don’t think child support works for dogs.

He’s laughing right now, but…

Does Reddit think she has a leg to stand on? Let’s find out!

Maybe they could work out a deal?

Seriously, spay and neuter, people.

Legally, he’s in the clear.

It’s just not that hard!

There’s a way to do it right…I guess.

I understand she’s frustrated.

But she’s probably going to have to take responsibility for her own actions.

