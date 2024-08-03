Their Neighbors Kept Blowing An Air Horn At Them, So They Made Their Own Noise To Get Back At Them

Noisy neighbors are a part of life, but when they’re also inconsiderate of your noise, too, that’s when it goes too far.

For this person, they accepted the fact that their neighbors were noisy. But a few bad instances pushed them to take matters into their own hands.

Let’s get into the story…

Neighbor blows air horn at dog and my brother has the sudden desire to practice his guitar on the back porch

So I’ve lived in this house for two years with my brother. The neighbors work nights and have woken us up every morning they have work. See, their driveway is five feet from our bedrooms. They like to take Bluetooth phone calls in their cars when they get home. I can hear these calls on the opposite side of my house. Let alone five feet away through my bedroom wall.

This got annoying over time…

When I got my dog and she started deterring the phone calls by barking at them when she was outside I kind of thought it was funny. Until the neighbor guy started blowing an air horn at her. The first time I took it as a sign that I was being a bad owner and installed dog bark deterrents outside. Thing is, this guy leaves his house to do yard work once a week and get the mail once a day. I bring her inside whenever I see him outside but sometimes I don’t catch her in time.

The neighbor had a bad reaction…

The dog bark deterrent battery died earlier today too. So I’m relaxing in my living room and here comes the air horn. My brother got sick of it and felt a sudden compulsion to set up his guitar and amp on the back porch. Fifteen minutes into his impromptu concert, I hear yelling. I go outside and the neighbor is screaming at my brother that he’s an asshole and he already spoke to me (lie) and said that if he’s outside then bring the dog inside. He and the wife (who had been hovering by the door) storm inside. My brother is considering practicing every afternoon when he comes home from work.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this…

This person had some recommendations on taking this to the next level.

Another user thinks more noise is the answer!

This person pointed out that OP has rights.

While this person thinks communication is key.

I guess common courtesy isn’t that common!

