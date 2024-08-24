Their Uncle Said Posting Cartoons On Instagram Was A Waste Of Time, And She Was Happy To Prove Him Wrong When She Got A Job Because Of Them

If you can make a living doing something you enjoy, that is the ultimate dream.

In today’s story, instead of encouraging his relative’s dreams, one uncle has nothing but negative things to say.

It turns out they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Small revenge that made me happy So I started digital art few years back and just last year I made an insta account of it. My dad followed me and was very happy with my work and how much I have improved. I was also very consistent with posting on it.

Their uncle bashed the insta posts.

So one day my uncle (dad’s brother) visited us and everyone was chatting when he suddenly mentioned my insta. He went, “u wont gain anything by wasting your time on making those cartoons and posting them. Do something worthy!” He said this in front of everyone and not even my dad stood up for me and he just laughed it off.

It turns out their uncle was very wrong – the posts DID lead to something…

Anyways, it was such a natural revenge that a company contacted me to work with them. It wasn’t a huge company but something that proved my uncle wrong. Next time when we met him I loved it when my dad bragged about it in his face.

Dad is on board with the degree they chose.

Part 2 of the revenge was when I was choosing the degree for my uni. and I really wanted to pursue this dream of an illustrator. At that time too my uncle interfered and advised my dad that I must do bba. My dad gave it a thought, but I talked to him and he was happy with my decision of pursuing my dreams. Now I’m in university studying communication design and scoring well, and in future I’ll show him how much I gain from making those cartoons!!

It sounds like they are on the way to a rewarding career!

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader shared a story of proving relatives wrong.

Another reader shared a story about a teacher who was proven wrong.

This person emphasized the importance of art.

Another person encouraged them.

With talent, practice and hard work, it’s definitely possible to achieve your dreams.

