Girls Asked Their Loud Neighbors To Keep It Down, But They Just Responded With “Deal With It.” So When They Had The Opportunity They Did The Same.

Sometimes, the best revenge doesn’t need a complicated plan.

You just have to wait for the right time, and the idea will just fall right into your lap… figuratively, of course!

Such as in this story, where she and her roommates didn’t do anything big.

They just did exactly what their arrogant neighbors did to them.

Talk about fair play, right?

Revenge on noisy neighbors Back when I finished high school, I got a job in a town away from home. I got two other girls who were colleagues, and we rented a room.

Their neighbors were rude and arrogant.

Our neighbors were three university students. Two of them were inconsiderate, and would make noise past midnight, and we could hear everything through the walls. We requested them to reduce the noise several times, but they sarcastically told us to deal with it, that they paid their rent and were free to do whatsoever.

She found an opportunity to get back at them.

One day, I overheard one of them complaining of a headache and that he needed to sleep. I was a cue for me to wake up my roommates. We started telling stories, and laughing out loudly.

She responded with the same sarcastic remark.

The guy told us to shut it off, and I shouted through the walls, “But we paid our rent last week.” Suffice to say, we never dealt with the noise ever again.

That was pretty good. Let’s find out how other people reacted to this story.

This user says it’s only fair.

Oh, yes it is!

Someone is asking for help and needs a petty revenge suggestion.

While this one was kind of expecting some naughty plot twist.

So satisfying to have to give them exactly the same response they had!

That must have been quite the moment.

