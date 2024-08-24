Homeowner’s Next Door Neighbor Refused To Let Them Park In Their Own Driveway, So A Friend Did Some Digging And Got The Cops To Put Him In His Place

Moving into your first home can be very exciting, but in today’s story, move-in day turns into a nightmare when the new homeowners meet their next door neighbor.

It can go either way, but this one was definitely a thumb’s down.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Neighbor kept threatening to tow my friends car and file trespassing charges against them, so I took care of it for them My friends bought their very first home not long after he and his wife graduated college. They had lived their whole married life in “married housing” which basically consisted of a one room apartment on campus. Needless to say, they were beyond excited to have their very own place and lots of room.

Their next door neighbor started complaining the same day they moved in.

Within the first day, only hours after moving in, the neighbor next to them started yelling and screaming at them to move their cars and that if they did not move their cars, he would not only have them towed but he would file trespassing charges on them for being on his property. My friends were beyond upset and didn’t know what to do; they were just certain that their realtor had told them that the gravel driveway was theirs as was the very small piece of land that connected the driveway to their home. So for the time being they parked their cars directly in front of their house (practically on their lawn).

The neighbor covered the driveway with dirt.

In the meantime, the neighbor had rented a bulldozer and parked it in the spot that he claimed was his. He moved piles and piles of dirt into huge mounds blocking off entry to the gravel driveway.

OP decided to do some research.

Seeing as how I work for the state as a social worker, I know quite a few people at the local court house. I called a few people and was directed to someone that could get me a copy of a land survey that had been done on my friends property.

After pulling a few strings, I managed to get a copy of it. This is where it gets reallllllly good. Almost makes me want to jump up and down again while telling this story.

It turns out the neighbor was lying.

You see….the land survey showed that the gravel driveway and the little patch of land connecting it to my friends house was THEIRS. The crazy neighbor was actually trespassing by having his rented bulldozer on their property. What makes it even better is that he had used this bulldozer to destroy their property by moving the huge mounds of dirt all over.

A police officer explained the situation to the neighbor.

So, I told my friends, and they called the police (there was no reasoning with this man). The police officer was just wonderful. He explained to the neighbor that he was trespassing and that he had to remove the bulldozer immediately and that he was lucky because his neighbors had declined to press charges against him for destruction of their property on the condition that he repair the driveway to its original condition so that it could be accessed by the owners. Needless to say, the neighbor hasn’t caused any more problems for my friends and avoids them at all costs.

The neighbors should have pressed charges!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

Serves him right!

