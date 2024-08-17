They Brought Their Large Family To A Quiet RV Park, And Are Somehow Surprised That Their Elderly Neighbor Has A Problem With Their Kids

Get ready for a tale of clashing lifestyles when a large family rolls into an RV park only to find themselves up against a cranky neighbor who isn’t too happy about their arrival.

AITA for Bringing my 8 Children to a Park with all Elderly People and Disturbing the Peace? So I (37F) and my Husband (36M) have 8 kids (ages 3-13). All of them are adopted which is kinda important later. We RV full time in our travel trailer. So far it’s been amazing and we have had so many amazing experiences. Also important to mention my husband and oldest daughter are deaf. (So are most of my kids but it’s not very important to this story.) Anyways a few days we wanted to go to a town but there was only really one thing we wanted to see there so we decided we would get to the RV park in the afternoon on Friday and the kids would finish school. We would spend the night there and then on Saturday morning we would pack up the RV go to the thing we wanted to see and then from there go to a different state where we are staying for a week.

So when we arrived on Friday we started getting the RV unpacked. There were little tables with picnic benches outside of each RV and at the lot in front of us there was an elderly man sitting at the picnic tables. My kids are very well behaved and know that they shouldn’t be very loud especially when we’re in a park where the RV’s are very close together. But the second we got out of the car the man was just staring at us. We get stares a lot but it was more angry than confused. He then said “Hey lady, are those all yours!?” To me. I just said yes. Then he said, “Well they better not be to loud!” (Those weren’t his exact words because what he really said had some profanities.)

I rolled my eyes and just kinda walked away thinking I wouldn’t have to interact with him much. We finished school and ate dinner, then around 6:30 I was helping my 3 and 5YO get ready for bed (Just get in PJ’s and stuff but they don’t really go to be until 7:30-8:00). My other kids were just cleaning up the outside table from dinner when my 7YO fell and scraped her knee, she started crying as most 7YO’s would. My 13YO went over to help her. Then the man (Who I guess was still sitting outside) started yelling at my 13YO to make my 7YO shut up. My 13YO obviously couldn’t hear him as I said earlier but I guess he thought she was ignoring him. Then my husband went out to help my 7YO and the man started screaming at him to control his kids.

My husband signed that he didn’t understand what he was saying and the man called my Husband an f**ing R slur. I heard that and ran out. I began arguing with the guy who said I was a terrible and abusive mother bringing my “Litter of Children” to a campsite with all elderly people. 1. I didn’t know all elderly people were gonna be there and 2. Other than my 7YO crying they really weren’t being noisy. I’m pretty sure he lived at the site full time. Anyways the next morning as we were leaving I saw him talking with some other elderly people from the site and they were giving us the stink eye as we were leaving. I kinda feel like an AH for maybe not reading up on the site before we went. We usually skim the website but since we were only going for the night it didn’t feel necessary. AITA here?

