Homeowners Was Tired Of Their Nosy Neighbor Eavesdropping Through Their Garden Fence, So They Set A Smelly Trap To Make Her Run Back Inside

Bucket Woman (aka Bucketty) hangs around next door to keep an eye on the place. My teenage son suspects she lives in the rafters. She has decidedly eccentric opinions on rubbish bins, garden upkeep and interior décor, which she is not afraid to share. Fortunately she is deterred by jets of cold water from sprinklers. Namely because my partner said it was “Like living next door to Hyacinth [expletive] Bucket”.

Bucketty keeps complaining to the council about our unlicensed chooks (chickens). We don’t have any. Eventually my partner, Martin, connected the dots and worked out she complained every time he put Dynamic Lifter on the garden. Dynamic Lifter is a chook poo-based fertiliser, and it reeks. (You can get reduced odour versions, but they cost a bit more and we can’t be arsed.)

Then my partner had the idea of making liquid garden fertiliser out of seaweed, aka “seaweed tea”, because after all, Bucketty was complaining about the smell of the Dynamic Lifter. The basic recipe for “seaweed tea” starts with: take one bucket (with a sealable lid for the sake of humanity), toss in some seaweed and water, seal it and wait. When it stops stinking (after about a month), you know it’s done.

For some reason, Martin opted to put the bucket of … tea … behind the house, over by the fence we share with Bucketty.

We’ve long suspected Bucketty of listening at the fence when Martin and I are out in the garden together. Contrary to her complaints about our garden being an overgrown jungle, there is a gap below the fence and sometimes her bright pink crocs are seen right up against it. And we sense a presence (ooo-OOO-ooo) silently lurking on the other side. We had a spell of warm weather that made things smell a bit ripe in the bucket. The good weather also meant Martin spent quite a bit of time in the garden.

He was filling me in on the latest fight to the death with marauding garden pests when the pink crocs appeared. I put my finger to my lips and pointed to the fence. Martin gave me a grin, practically skipped over to the bucket of seaweed tea, ripped the lid off, and started wafting the smell towards the fence with the lid. (He wafted with his right hand, and buried his nose in the crook of his left arm. I pinched my nose closed.)

Now if you are like me, and grew up near the beach, you probably have a good idea of what it smelled like. But for anyone who grew up inland, the nearest I can come to describing it is: like the wind from Satan’s bowels … with a hint of the ocean.

Initially there was silence from the other side of the fence, and then a sound like someone hacking up a furball. The pink crocs disappeared, then there was the sound of someone trying to claw open a screen door. As soon as we heard both doors slam shut (Australian houses often have a screen door, and a more solid door), Martin jammed the lid back on. With classic English understatement, Martin declared the seaweed tea wasn’t quite ready yet, and it needed to brew a bit longer. I agreed, with dry Australian humour, that smell was a bit offensive.

Then we went inside to make a cup of coffee and have a good old laugh, like the forty-something teenagers that we are. Smells can linger in your nose for up to 20 minutes. So I hope she spent the next 20 minutes checking whether she stepped in something.

