Their Daughter Decided To Use Her Middle Name Because People Make Fun Of Her First Name, But Her Parents Don’t Agree With Her Decision

AITA for ignoring my parents when they don’t refer to me by my middle name? I, 15f, was born physically disabled (this is relevant) with a highly uncommon, biblical name. My mother chose it by, quite literally, opening a bible and choosing the first word she saw. The name in question is considered to be more masculine, as well as very outdated.

She was bullied most of her life because of her unique biblical name.

Due to this (and my disability), I’ve been bullied for most of my life. My name has been constantly made fun of, purposefully mispronounced, and even been used as an excuse to misgender me.

So, she decided to go by her middle name instead.

About two months ago, I made the decision to go by my middle name. I respectfully asked everyone around me to use it, and for the most part, people did. The bullying died down, and I felt a lot happier with a more feminine name.

Her parents did not agree with her.

However, my parents (59m, 50F) are still referring to me by my first name. When I explained to them why I wanted to go by my middle name, they claimed that I’d always be bullied due to my disability. And that a name change wouldn’t prevent anything.

They had a lot of reasons.

They also said that since they were old, they “shouldn’t be expected to put in the effort of referring to me as something else,” as it’d cause them unnecessary stress. My mother was also particularly upset about me going by my middle name, as she believed that I was, in a way, betraying God by no longer using a biblical name. My parents also argued that they’d only call me by my first name at home, so it shouldn’t affect me.

She decided to ignore her parents every time they called her by her first name.

However, over the next month, they kept using my first name. Each time they used it, I was reminded of the constant bullying I put up with throughout my life. So, I had the idea to simply not respond to them, or say “that’s not my name” every time they used my first name.

Her parents think this is a form of disrespect.

It worked at first. However, they now either mock me, grumble, or complain to me that I’m overreacting. My parents believe that I’m disrespecting them by going by my middle name. But, I now despise my first name, as it reminds me too much of the excessive bullying I’ve received in the past. AITA?

Let's find out what other Reddit users have to say about this story.

Here’s a very good point from this user.

This one says they’re being selfish.

Here’s the simple truth!

Someone with disability speaks up.

Yes to this!

You have to live with your name forever.

So you should definitely have a say in it!

