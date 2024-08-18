Elderly Woman Grew Up With The Neighborhood Kids At Her House, So Now She Gives Some Of Them The Garage Code To Help Her Out. But When One Of The Kids Acts Irresponsibly And Isn’t Given The Code, Her Mom Demands She Be Able To Use It.

I remember growing up in a neighborhood where everybody knew each other and kids used to run wild through neighbors’ yards without a second thought.

AITA for not giving my neighbor’s youngest daughter my garage code? “My (82F) neighbor (44f) has 4 kids. 3 girls and a boy. There’s Amelia and Emma (17f) Henry (15m) and Erica (14f).

They moved here just before Erica was born and I used to help their mom with the twins while she took care of the babies. Both my sons are childfree and I consider these kids my grandkids. Amelia, Emma, and Henry are amazing kids.

They come over to help with chores, cook with me, and are very well behaved. Erica, however, is a nightmare. Even her mom admits to not being able to control her. She and I were never close and she used to only come to my house when I’d invite the family over for dinner. Then I got my dog, Bentley. Erica fell in love with him and would ask to come see him every day. I allowed her to come when I was home for a while but she started ignoring my instructions with him so I started making excuses as to why she couldn’t come over. Henry and the twins were still here for hours every day.

When the twins turned 13 I gave them the code to my garage so they could come over whenever they wanted. I gave Henry the code when he was around 12. All of the kids kept it a secret from Erica because they viewed my house as an escape from her. Erica saw Henry use the code yesterday and asked me to give her the code so she can play with Bentley.

I told her I don’t want her to come over without her dad (the only person who can control her) because of her behavior. According to the twins, she’s been throwing tantrums non stop since. Their mom is asking me to give her the code or a house key to get her to calm down and was very upset when I said no so I wanted to see if I was the *******.”

