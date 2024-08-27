Fed Up Neighbor Warns He Might Run Over Her Kids’ Toys Left In His Driveway, And Now She’s Trying To Make Them Feel Guilty Even Though It’s All Her Fault

Dealing with neighborhood children can be annoying, especially when their parents don’t teach them respect.

AITA For threatening to run over my neighbor’s kids’ toys because they were in my driveway? My neighbor has 5 kids, all under the age of 7. The oldest daughter is the only one who keeps an eye on the rest of them, and she’s just a kid herself. The kids themselves are super sweet, but my neighbors have no respect for other people’s spaces and allow their kids to leave their bikes, scooters, toys, and even trash in other peoples’ driveways/lawns (we live in a cul-de-sac). The youngest (who is like 2), threw tissue paper all over people’s yards from a gift he received, and when it rained, got mushy crud all over yards. When another neighbor asked him or his mother to pick it up, his mother just ignored it. They leave their stuff in my driveway, too, to the point that some mornings, I can’t get out without moving it myself and throwing it over into the grass (which is still on my property).

One morning, when the kids were actually outside with their mother, I yelled to the mother, “I might run over the bikes. Can you please come move it?” They had about 3/4 bikes/tricycles scattered across my driveway. The mother started getting annoyed, asking why I couldn’t just move it. I told her because it was her kids’ stuff, and it should be over on their side, but I might squish it because I either A) don’t know it’s there until I reach a certain blind spot or B) I don’t want to touch their stuff anymore. She started whining, saying that “they were just kids and didn’t know better.” I NEVER blamed the kids, I blamed her, and told her she was just excusing bad behavior on her part toward her kids. I’ve asked the kids before to move their stuff, but they don’t listen to me either. AITA?

