Homeowner Got Annoyed When Landscapers Use “Their” Parking Spot, So They Parked Their Car In A Way That Made Their Work Impossible

Parking drama is a hallmark of homeownership, right?

Let’s read how one Redditor details their petty parking revenge against some landscapers.

You’ll have to decide for yourself after you check out the details!

Park along my whole fence, so I blocked their trailer. So, I live next door to a bowling alley. So close, in fact, that we share a parking lot.

I’d be over there every day…losing…badly.

It’s their parking lot, but the owners, who’ve I’ve [become] very close to allow us and the people who come to my house [to] use their property for parking. Now, my across-the-street neighbors [are] also nice people [and] have an insanely steep gravel driveway and have landscapers smooth and fill the driveway to make it easily traversed. Here’s my issue: the landscapers block my gate and every parking spot along my fence every single time they come instead of, you know, actually parking in a parking spot.

I can understand the trailer and whatnot, but not your dump trucks and employee transportation vehicles.

Wow, this seems like a hazard.

Especially since it would actually make more sense to load the dump trucks from a parking spot where there’s more room. So today, when I got home from work, guess who was here and had left nowhere by my house to park the landscapers?

I think we all know…

So I promptly and carefully parked my car in my usual parking spot right in between their trailer and dump truck. The only way they will be able to load equipment onto the trailer is to drive completely out of the parking lot, go down the road to the park, turn around there and come back.

Ok, I can smell the drama coming in hot…

All I have to do is simply wait for them to finish work, so I can watch this take place.

It’s not always a given you’ll get to see your petty revenge through!

But let’s see what Reddit thinks. Was this warranted?

One Redditor questioned how this was revenge at all.

Another user echoed that sentiment.

One commenter reminded the poster how hard it is to drive a trailer in the first place.

Another reader mentioned talking to the neighbors could’ve solved this easily.

And finally, one Redditor admitted they, too, belly laughed.

This revenge was confusing and misdirected.

This person needs to share the parking lot.

