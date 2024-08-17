Pregnant Woman Couldn’t Handle Tuna Fish Lunches In The Break Room And Is Frequently Getting Sick, So She Asked A Coworker To Bring Something Else And Now Things Are Tense

If you’ve ever spent any time around a pregnant woman, you probably know that they get wild food cravings…and that certain foods can literally make them sick.

Was this pregnant woman out of line for what she said to her co-worker regarding the stinky food he was eating?

AITA for asking my coworker to not eat tuna in the break room? “I am very pregnant right now. Still in the first trimester, but the symptoms HIT. I am nauseous all day and I can’t eat anything warm really. I have been living on cold sandwiches and fruits, because that is all my body can tolerate right now. My sense of smell is also heightened.

So, my coworker loves tuna. He eats everything with tuna, specifically a Spanish brand with tomato puree in it. I used to like it, before i was pregnant, even though the smell is quite… strong. The problem is he doesn’t keep the tuna refrigerated, he literally pulls it out of his work bag, and especially in the summer, he stinks everything up.

Usually i do notice but i can manage, but lately, i cant stay around that smell. I have barfed way more than i wanted to admit. Yesterday, after I came back from my barfing i asked him if he could please eat something else. My throat is hurting from barfing every day and i just can’t anymore. Dude got red in the face and left the breakroom ( he left his tuna too).

Now people are calling me an *******, they told me i am not entitled to dictate what someone else eats. I tried to explain, but apparently HR is also involved too. AITA?”

