Teen Endured Years Of Mistreatment For Being A Child Of An Affair, So He Finally Goes Off On His Dad And Grandparents For Never Sticking Up For Him

AITA for yelling at my dad and grandparents for standing by my older half siblings over me? I’m (16m) an affair baby. My dad’s first wife was terminally ill and he had an affair with my mom throughout the two years of her life and I was the result of that, born just after she died. My parents got married a month later, but filed for divorce 4 months later and dad got custody of me.

Dad’s kids from his first wife hated me. They hated him too, but they despised me. They called me disgusting, said I should never have been born. They told me they wished I could have died instead of their mom. It was awful. They were 11 and 12 years older than me, so old enough to be aware of what dad did and old enough to really hate me. Dad married for a third time when I was 5 and he had three more kids with my stepmom.

My half siblings cut contact with us, BUT we would see them at our grandparents house sometimes and they used to be nicer, though not loving exactly, to my younger half siblings. They would always make sure I could see them treating them better too.

My stepmom would brush me off whenever I mentioned how they treated me. Dad did nothing and my grandparents used to scold me for not spending time with all my siblings during family holidays and stuff, which is when we saw them most frequently. If I mentioned why I was isolated, they would tell me it was all in my head. I had some really messed up self esteem issues for a while.

I also know my family treated me like it was no big deal because I’m a guy and if I’d been a girl I can almost guarantee my feelings would have mattered more to my dad and grandparents. So the yelling thing happened two weeks ago.

We were all gathered to celebrate my grandma’s birthday. All the extended family were together and grandma wanted a photo of all her grandkids and great grandkids. (She has a few, including from one of my half siblings.) My older half siblings said they refused to be in a photo with me and refused to have their kids be in a photo with me and asked grandma if she really wanted a disgusting affair baby in the photo. Grandma was like, of course, we’re all her grandkids. One of my younger half siblings asked what that was and one of my older half siblings told them dad cheated on their mom and had me while their mom was dying and it made me disgusting. I was still expected to get in the photo.

I looked to my dad and my grandparents who kept encouraging me to get in. Which is when I lost it and started yelling at them for standing by my half siblings more than me. I asked how they expected me to be okay after stuff like that is said and nobody says a thing. I was scolded some more and grounded for ruining my grandma’s birthday and raising my voice at them. AITA?

