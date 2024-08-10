Truck Owner Wasn’t Allowed To Park On The Street Because The Neighbors Reported His Vehicle, So He Was Parked It In A Tight Spot That Disturbed Them Every Night

How do you deal with neighborhoods that are so strict with their laws?

According to this poster, there’s no other way but just to follow their rules… even if it means disturbing the entire neighborhood.

Read the full story below and see how pettiness can satisfyingly annoy the neighbors.

Don’t park on the street? Okay… I have a very large work truck that I park at home. I just barely have a spot for it in the backyard parking pad next to the garage off the back alley.

He parked his truck on the street.

My first day bringing the truck home, I wasn’t confident enough to park it next to the garage, so I parked it on the street in front of my house. I didn’t realize that commercial trucks weren’t allowed to park there, but one of my neighbors kindly reminded me by immediately calling bylaw. I woke up to a warning on my windshield.

He then tried parking it in the alley.

The next day, I still did not have the confidence to park on the pad, so I parked in the alley right up against my garage. An hour later, as I was working on the truck, bylaw rode up on me, and kindly asked me to park elsewhere. He was sympathetic to my situation and understood how petty the whole thing was. But the law was the law, and he was just doing his job.

So, he has to find a way to park it on his property.

As nice as he was, he would not tell me which of my neighbors was calling me in. I assume it was the one that had karaoke parties at his house three nights a week, and whose friends park all over the neighborhood. I may not be allowed to park on the street, but I was allowed to park on my own property, however. And if that’s what my neighbor wants, then that’s exactly what they’ll get.

It was very tricky.

The clearance between the fence and the overhang of the garage is tight, within inches on either side. Because of that overhang and a utility box in the alley, I can only approach from one direction, and I can only back in. There was no other way. Getting it that spot without hitting the fence, the garage or the utility box is EXTREMELY tricky. Doubly so if my neighbor across the alley also parks there, or if it’s garbage day, and all the bins are out.

But he tried and tried until he got it right.

But, my God, I will get it in that spot or die trying. For the next few days, I spent hours after work trying to figure out the best way to attack that angle. Back it up, stop, get out of the truck, check my clearances, get back in, readjust, and repeat. Over and over and over again until I get it just right.

Doing so means having to produce a loud noise.

The petty revenge? I often work late hours, and come home when it’s dark. And my back up signal is loud. REALLY loud. You don’t want me to park on the street? Then you get to listen to that racket. Every. Single. Night. And I will savour every minute of it.

He became a master of it!

I am now a master at parking that truck. I know exactly where to place the truck, where to turn, and what to look out for. I don’t even have to get out of the truck anymore. But every single night, I will still take my sweet time getting it just right.

And it had never become a problem anymore.

Often, I will challenge myself to get it in one shot without having to readjust the truck. Doing so means being very very slow and methodical. But, at least, my truck is not an eyesore on the street anymore.

Whew! That sounds like a lot of practice.

