Woman Blames The Bank For $30,000 In Damage To Her Car, But She Isn’t Getting Much Sympathy From The Internet

Have you ever wondered just what stationary poles in bank car parks are for.

Well, you better pay attention to them when driving, as rubbing up against one can be a pricey mistake.

Bank customer Tash (@nat.vacca) – who certainly didn’t pay enough attention to a carpark pole – is right now regretting it, after doing $30,000 damage to her car.

And she isn’t getting much sympathy from the internet to make matters just a tiny bit worse.

Tash asked what the point is of the yellow poles in car parks.

Some people have said the poles are to protect ATMs from drivers.

But this TikToker seemed to think her car needed protection from the poles!

She asked: “What is the purpose for those yellow poles when you pull out of a bank? Bank owners look what your yellow pole did to my car and I don’t think it was my fault.”

Tash filmed damage to her car which seems to have been caused by driving into the pole.

She said: “My handlebar came off and I’m gonna need to get an all-new wrap.”

She continued: “Oh my God, I can see inside the car from here,” as she showed the damage.

Criticizing who put the poles up, she added: “They’re like two feet tall, who can even see those things? And then you hear a crunch and you freeze and then you keep going and then the next thing you know you’re at an auto body shop and you’ve got nearly $30,000 worth of damage,” she says. “For something that I don’t even know the purpose of?”.

The TikToker still questions throughout the clip what the yellow poles are used for, asking: “Just wanna know what the purpose is of those yellow poles. And I can’t be the only one that doesn’t see them.”

But Tash isn’t getting any sympathy online.

I guess the best advice is to drive carefully in bank car parks!

