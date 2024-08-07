Two Rude Guests Insult A Valet And Refuses To Tip, So He Makes Sure Their Car Is Blocked In When They Have To Check Out

As someone who once had to work as a waiter for 2.83 an hour plus tips, trust me when I tell you that nothing is more demoralizing.

Especially when that same wage is paid for the two hours of closing work you have to do where you can’t take any tables. Pro tip: Don’t work at Bonefish.

But when this valet had to endure the abuse of two entitled guests at the hotel without a single tip, he decided to get his revenge on them the morning they had to leave!

Check it out!

Don’t Tip All Week and Repeatedly Insult Me? Have Fun Trying to Leave! I used to work as a valet at a hotel near the downtown strip of a large tourist city. It is a tipped position, and as such, I was making only $5/hour. The only reason it was that high was because I was the shift supervisor. Before the promotion, it was the standard $2.13/hour. One week, there was two rather trashy ladies who stayed at the property. They were there about 5 days in total I believe.

And these woman, despite being able to park their own car, always used OP and the other valets, but were none the nicer to them for helping!

They had us valet their dump of an SUV (self-parking was a thing there, and cheaper than having us park it). They would use the valet staff – who also doubled as the bellmen – for almost everything, repeatedly insulting us all the time. They got groceries at the Piggly Wiggly and would have us take their groceries to their room and put them all away, and then not tip.

All the while berating them and the property they were staying at.

The whole time we’d hear how horrible the place was – it wasn’t – how terrible we were at our jobs – again also untrue. And about how we’re probably all just loser musicians unable to make it (partially true, but still insulting nonetheless). They’d utilize our free shuttle service to the downtown bar strip, and complain the whole time about how we weren’t a 24-hour service They would also complain about how long it would take to get a cab back to the hotel (they literally line up by the bars all night and it was maybe a $10 ride).

Understandably, OP and his coworkers were sick and tired of their rotten behavior and attitude by the end of their stay…

After 5 nights of this crap, the whole valet staff was rather fed up. We don’t expect monumental tips from guests, just $2 – $3 here or there for parking their vehicles, handling their luggage and taking them to go binge-drinking. Not once did these “ladies” tip. We’d have some guests who wouldn’t tip their entire stay, but then give one large one at the end of their stay to cover it all. Not these people.

They even had the nerve to leave their car in loading dock while they went to get breakfast on the morning they were checking out!

I brought their vehicle up on the morning they were to check out, loaded their luggage for them, and handed over their keys. They then decided to eat breakfast and scoff at me as they walked inside. 20 minutes later, they still had not come out to leave. We had limited space on the drive and a lot of guests checking out.

So after 5 days of their abuse, OP decided for a little workplace revenge…

The next four vehicles I brought up, I made sure to box theirs in, to keep it from leaving and hand off the keys as quickly as possible before telling guests to go enjoy their breakfast. We’d usually keep the keys, just in case we needed the extra space right up until the guests left. Sure enough, while still boxed in, my very trashy guests come out to leave, proceed to yell at me for boxing their vehicle in. All I would say is “I’m sorry ma’am those guests already have their keys and we’ve been a little short on space this morning. Lot of guests checking out today. I’m so sorry!”

Hmmmm it’s almost like your actions have consequences. Maybe you should’ve tipped the workers a dollar or two, or at least been cordial to them!

Reddit said stories like these are exactly why companies shouldn’t be able to let their employees rely on tips to make a living.

This European user said that that same type of tipping culture was exactly why they were scared to come to the US!

Others just couldn’t get over that 2.13 an hour wage. As someone who once made it, believe it baby.

Finally, even this Brit said that despite the lack of tipping in his country, he still would’ve thrown OP a few bucks.

That’s why you always tip, people!

