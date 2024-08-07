Waitress Caught Customers Trying To Dine And Dash On A $100 Restaurant Bill And Shares The Story. – ‘She did not get away with it.’

Some things never change…

I remember when I was a young lad, some of my friends would dine and ditch when they went out to eat…and that practice is still going on today!

A waitress named Grace shared a video on TikTok and told viewers what went down after two customers tried to bail out on a $100 bill.

Grace was fired up and she said, “If you are the two girls that tried walking out on your hundred-dollar tab yesterday, **** you.”

She ran down what the two women ordered and said that they asked for the roughly $100 tab to be split down the middle.

Grace became suspicious when the women didn’t get their credit cards out to pay so she kept watch on them while working her other tables.

When she returned to their table, she saw that one woman had already left and one was getting up from the table and she explained, “I’m gonna give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they paid with someone else.”

When Grace realized they had not, in fact, paid their bills, she confronted them outside the restaurant and told them they needed to pay.

Grace got security involved and demanded that they take care of the tab.

One of the women tried to pay with Apple Pay, but Grace’s restaurant doesn’t accept it. One of her co-workers got involved and told the woman she could CashApp Grace the money and then Grace could pay the bill.

Grace said the woman was angry “that she did not get away with it.”

And things got even weirder: the customer who sent money via CashApp to Grace kept calling her over and over on FaceTime. Grace declined her calls, transferred the money to her bank, and then blocked the number.

Then, she says she suddenly started to receive “5 million FaceTime calls” from the customer’s number. “We keep declining it, and they keep calling me,” she says.

But there was a happy ending: the customers at another one of Grace’s tables found out what happened and they tipped her $100.

How nice!

Let’s see what she had to say.

