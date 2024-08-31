‘We were on the test drive for a little over an hour.’ – Hyundai Employee Talked About A Bad Experience With A Couple Looking To Buy A Car

I do not envy car salespeople: FULL STOP.

It looks pretty rough and they have to constantly be haggling and negotiating with people who are trying to spend the least amount of money possible.

Anyway, on to the story!

A Hyundai salesman named Bobby posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an experience that he had with a couple that left a bad taste in his mouth.

Bobby said a customer was interested in a blue Hyundai Ioniq 5 but then changed his mind and said he wanted the car in white. The man wanted to buy the vehicle in cash and said he and his wife wanted to test drive the car.

Bobby explained, “The wife and the husband both want to test drive it. Not a problem. Test drives are usually 15 to 20 minutes at most. We were on the test drive for a little over an hour.”

When they returned to the office, another customer was buying a car, and the man who had taken the test drive was frustrated that the process was not moving fast enough for his liking.

The customer told Bobby he needed to be home by 3 p.m. to see his son for Father’s Day.

The man continued to grow more impatient and told Bobby, “I need to be out of here in the next 10 minutes, or I’m leaving.”

Bobby replied, “There’s somebody in the finance office right now. I can’t pull them out. I can’t physically remove them and put you in there.”

Bobby told viewers, “We were going to have to do an option contract and let him come back on Tuesday to pick up the vehicle and purchase it because he forgot his check. He didn’t even bring his checkbook to purchase the vehicle he wasn’t gonna finance because he’s paying cash.”

Sounds like a difficult customer to me!

Take a look at what he had to say.

That job sounds ROUGH.

