‘What do I do?!’ – Honda Civic Owner Finds A Part Of Her Steering Weel Missing After She And Turns To TikTok For Answers.

When you find out someone has broken into your car and stolen from you, there are many ways you may respond.

Some people scream. Some people cry. Some people may even laugh, like TikToker @hoaslife1999. These are all normal emotions.

“This has to be an actual joke,” she says and by her laughter and lightheartedness, you might assume it was a silly prank.

Hoa made a brief viral video on the platform sharing what happened to her.

“I was literally parked at work for a few hours,” she starts explaining in her viral video.

It’s unclear what she is going to talk about.

“I don’t know if I forgot to lock my car or something.”

“But I come out to my car parked in this Green P and it’s unlocked,” she says, building suspense. “I’m like ‘WTH?!'”

“And this is what I come out to!”

Then Hoa switches her video from selfie mode to forward mode, revealing that the top middle part of her steering wheel had been removed.

“What do I do?!” she asks, laughing again. “Can somebody tell me why?!”

“Did you steal the horn? Did you steal the airbag? I’m confused!”

It seems she made the video still in shock, right after she discovered the theft, and hadn’t Googled anything yet.

Her caption says “I love Toronto ❤️,” likely hinting at the perceived rise in crime and sleaziness in the Canadian city.

Watch the whole clip here.

Here is what what people are saying.

A lot of people pointed out how expensive airbags are. This person seems to think she wouldn’t be laughing if she knew. I’m not sure!

I wonder why the Honda Civic is so at risk. Is it easier to move? Are they worth more on the black market?

I’m from Toronto and I agree! I don’t miss the crowds, though.

Some folks shared their own experiences with this theft. I felt really sorry for this person.

This one has me scratching my head. Why so little? Did something interrupt them?

I thought there’d be a lot more Toronto hate in the comments, to be honest!

