When Moral Differences Over Child Support Causes A Rift Between Friends, One’s Honesty Unwittingly Causes The Other’s Family To Disown Her

AITA for getting my friend’s parents to disown her and telling her that I support their decision 100%? My friend “Brenda” is dating this guy, “Brad”. Brad has a daughter whom he abandoned at birth, and is currently paying 8% of his monthly salary for as child support. Brenda is extremely supportive of Brad’s decision and always complains that he should not even pay child support because if it’s “her body, her choice” then it should also be “his life, his choice” and “his wallet, his choice”. She supports him 100% and she also never plans on having children.

Personally, I am extremely against child abandonment, regardless of gender, hence why we are not as close as we used to be. She is aware of this, as I’ve backed out as a friend before on a common friend that decided to be a long-term mistress for a married man. She knows my morals, and that there are certain people I just would prefer not to be around. So I don’t think Brenda’s shocked. I don’t think she cared much because she found the love of her life.

However, I am still extremely close to her family because we are family friends. As more time went on, her family felt weirded out that I’m not as active with Brenda as I used to and asked me about it. This is where I might’ve been the AH because it lead to a lot of things.

I was honest and told them why and they were shocked. They were worried that this guy will abandon Brenda to be a single mother if she were to get pregnant. I assured them that it won’t happen because Brenda made it clear that she doesn’t plan on ever becoming a mother. Anyways, after this, apparently, her father went to confirm if what I said was true or not.

After getting an affirmative answer, it strained the relationship between Brenda and him. He would eventually practically put her off from his will. I’m not sure the details. Brenda tells people that she’s cut off. Her family claims that it’s not true, it’s just that Brenda is not getting anything from dad that’s worth much money anymore.

Though I’m not certain if it has anything to do with her position in parenthood, dating choices, and the fact that she don’t want children. It probably does (maybe along with other reasons I’m not aware of). I personally believe the family members that are watching from the side more than Brenda. Anyways, this is also where I might be the AH.

Brenda is extremely upset and indirectly blames it on me, and complain about how unfair it is and how her father has a responsibility to her…etc. I felt bad for her so I don’t really care much.

But eventually, as she kept it going, I flipped and replied that it’s “my life, my choice,” I can give my words to whoever I want. And I support him 100% and that it is “his life his choice, his wallet, his choice”. He’s just doing what she supports. Brenda became extremely upset and ticked. AITA?

