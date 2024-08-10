When Scammers Call They Have A Planned-Out Routine To Drive Them Crazy, And It Works Like Clockwork Every Single Time

If you’re getting sick and tired of spammers blowing up your phone, I have some good news for you!

Spam/callers are annoying, but 2 can play at that game! “This is my favorite way to make scammers, telemarketers, or debt collectors stop calling me. It works nearly every time and I get a lot of enjoyment from it.

Time for some fun…

Once a scam company or caller calls me more than once, it’s game on. Once I answer and they state their reason for calling, I tell them they have reached the local florist company and that I’m currently running a promotion on bouquets. They usually attempt to ignore me and talk about their scam, but I do not let go of my sales pitch. I ignore everything they say and repeatedly only answer them with “so are you interested in purchasing?” Or talk about whatever fake promotions like 50% off or something. After 2-3 rounds of this, they usually get annoyed and hang up. But the party’s just getting started. Hanging up isn’t enough, you’re gonna block me today baby!

Hello?!?!

I then start calling them over and over, telling them that this is the local florist and that I’m trying to reach customers about a current promotion. It usually only takes a couple times before they get extremely mad and block me. Once they block me from that number, sometimes I’ll even go back to other numbers they use and harass them on those until I’m blocked from every number they have ever called me from.”

Scammers…this one’s for you…

