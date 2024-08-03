When The Construction Crews Working On Her Neighbor’s House Refused To Stop Blocking Her In, She Attracted Thousands Of Birds To Flock To The Trees Over Their Trucks

When construction crews are working in an area, you have to expect that there will be some minor inconveniences for everyone in the neighborhood.

Problems often have natural solutions I live on a quiet street on the very outer reaches of suburbia. Now the houses here are all built (or re-built) early to mid 2000s so now is more or less the time where some age-related renovations and whatnot are taking place.

Pretty normal cycle of things.

So, there are more work trucks parked around the last couple of years than in the years before. For the most part, everyone gets on with their neighbors. Now the neighbor opposite decided it was time for his house to get a re-do, which it does need. It was starting to look a bit rough around the edges. He’d bought it to rent out and 15 years of tenants will leave it’s scars. So, he hires a company to do it which is a pretty normal thing to do when you own a rental house because they make sure building codes are adhered to. And normally this would not even be a story except the contractor hired the laziest folk imaginable: a 25yd walk is unacceptable even when it’s in the 60s F (~18C). So they park next to and opposite the house. Which means they park right in front of my house and opposite my house.

That makes getting in and out of my house impossible unless you’re on a bike or a very small car because you can’t make the turn. Requests to park elsewhere are listened to and professionally ignored. This affects others too, as sometimes they leave such a narrow space to drive past that some people don’t want to risk it. For context, they are parking proper “man sized” pick-up trucks, F350, etc. So not exactly small vehicles but not huge semis either. The owner of the house actually is understanding and has told them to park elsewhere but he lives a good 60-70 miles away and can’t be here every day to keep them in line.

Each complaint sees them park in better locations for 1 or 2 days before things get annoying again. This has been going on since early March. Complaints get nowhere, the police don’t care much about this kind of thing as it’s a private road. I was staring out the window noticing all the birds in my tress which always come at this time of year. Then I got an idea. My property front is lined with 3 massive trees with their branches hanging well over the street. It provides great shade in the hotter months.

But how to get more birds into my trees? I’m not a bird person, but motivation and Google can get you quite far in life and so I learned exactly what birds are around right now and how to best lure them. Then I went and bought tons of bird feeding things. Boatloads of them. And stuff to get them safely into the trees. I had around 100 of them up in those trees and it took me the whole day on Friday. On Saturday I was out, but on Sunday I noticed more birds than usual, but as there are usually many birds chirping in late March I couldn’t be sure. But Monday was filled with a cacophony of biblical proportions. And the trucks returned and parked in their usual anti-social spots somewhere around 8am. The trees filled up with birds around 9 to 10am and started gorging themselves on the now insane amounts of food. I was in my kitchen watching as the guys came to their trucks for lunch at 1pm. I heard their swearing clearly through closed windows.

I had a peek and their trucks were absolutely covered in bird droppings. I literally, really mean “absolutely covered”. The hood, roof, the bed, any equipment in the bed, the windshield, mirrors, door handles, everything was covered in bird droppings. Lots of it. It was horrifically awesome. It took them an hour to clean enough of it off just so they could drive as you couldn’t clear the windows using the wipers. It’s Wednesday today and their trucks are now parked far away. Driving past you can clearly see that there are still signs of Monday’s carnage on them. But apart from some nasty looks, no one has said a word. Not one word. It’s petty but it made me feel very satisfied.

