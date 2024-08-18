He Got Tired Receiving Calls For The Previous Owner Of A Number, So He Embarrassed Him By Getting In Contact With His Family And Friends

Do you know what’s more annoying than callers calling for the previous owner of your phone number?

The previous owner who wont take the time to update his contacts about his new number!

So when this guy got tired of all the same and frequent calls, he had to rat out that the owner had been missing his payments.

Read the full story below and find out how it progressed.

This is my number now! About 2 years ago, I changed my phone number, and since then, I’ve been getting millions of calls for some dude named Omar. I assume this was his number before, and he didn’t notify a good amount of people of the change. Some of those people include doctors’ offices and his daughter’s orthodontist.

He tells them he’s not Omar, but the calls keep coming.

No matter how many times I tell these doctors I am not Omar, his wife, or his daughter, they still call. They tell me that Omar owes a significant amount for his daughter’s braces. Now, I have no idea why the doctor’s office doesn’t ask Omar for his new number when he takes his daughter to get her braces checked, but I’m tired of it.

He thought of the perfect response.

On top of doctors and collections calling for Omar, I also get a lot of calls from his friends and family. I have also told the friends and family that this is not Omar’s number, but they still call even though I have blocked so many of their numbers! Now, I tell them that this is not Omar’s number. And if they see Omar to let him know he needs to pay for his daughter’s braces because he owes a lot of money, and are getting ready to go after him.

And his final words for Omar…

I haven’t heard from the orthodontist in months. Screw you, Omar. I hope you do better by your daughter!

Omar, wherever you are, I hope you’re reading this.

Pay your bills, Sir!