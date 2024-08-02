Mechanic Disagrees That There Are Valid Reasons To Use WD-40 On Your Car. – ‘This is the wrong solution.’

A recent hack to fix car problems with WD-40 has been slammed with a warning that under no circumstances it should be utilized.

While popular YouTube mechanic Scotty Kilmer stated you can use DW-40 to get into your car if the key won’t turn and that you can fix hinges, wheels, rollers, chains and gears with the product.

But content creator Mike (@drive.science) criticized the method, saying this is the last thing anyone should be doing!

He said: “I’m Mike. Welcome to part one of six days of disproving Scotty Kilmer. This is a problem that exists, but this is the wrong solution.”

Mike claimed Kilmer’s advice was wrong because WD-40 is a liquid that leaves residue behind.

He said: “Because WD-40 is a liquid, in the short time that it is in the lock, it’ll pick up dirt and grime from the key and hold it in the lock,” Mike said. “And that dirt will act like sandpaper and wear your lock out faster.”

Instead he said people should use a graphite-based or a molybdenum disulfide-based dry lubricant.

