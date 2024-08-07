Wife Texts Her BFF Late At Night And Hubby Immediately Gets Suspicious. Now They’re In A Fight About Privacy And Expectations.

Each couple functions differently, but where’s the line between differences and red flags?

AITA for texting my best friend late at night in bed when my husband was there? Last night, me and my husband were both in bed, getting ready to settle for the night. He was on his phone, asking me to order him something online as I have a free shipment on that website.

I ordered him one item and then, while he was [browsing] the website, I replied to a text my best friend from work (female) sent me. He got angry, saying that I can’t even devote a few minutes to him, that it is wrong my best friend is texting me that late at night, etc.

I said that I didn’t do anthing wrong; it’s my best friend who he has met a few times.

He asked to see the texts from that day, counted my replies (28) and asked if I [would be] ok if he was texting someone so often, especially that late at night. I said that he [was] crazy, that I’m allowed to have a best friend (female) and to text her as many times during the day as I want, even late at night. I would understand if he was upset over a male friend, but this is crazy.

So AITA for texting my best friend late at night in bed when my husband was there?

