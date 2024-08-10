Woman Claims She’s Disabled And Demands He Move His Car So She Can Park Closer, But When He Refuses She Leaves A Nasty Note Behind That Says He Shouldn’t Have Kids

Sometimes, you’re in a rush because you simply have too many things to do and too little time. Naturally, you’re going to look for ways to save time and make the tasks faster.

How would you react if you were in a hurry and a lady demanded you move your car so she could have a closer parking spot? And what if she claimed to be disabled? Would you move or stay parked there anyway?

In the following story, a man finds himself in this exact scenario. Let’s see what he did.

AITA because I didn’t give my parking space up So, as the title says, I refused to give up my parking spot to someone who said they were disabled. I was with my girlfriend, and we were in a rush because we need to be at work and we went to the grocery store for some items for breakfast. I saw two people pull out of their parking space, and I picked the closest one to the entrance. The person whose spot I didn’t take parked behind me and waited for me to get out.

He struck a nerve with this lady.

This lady said I stole her spot and that she’s disabled and needs it. I told her I’m not gonna look for a different spot because I was in a rush and walked away. She then started yelling, “Oh, so you’re not gonna move and help a disabled person?” and I just kept walking. After I was in the store, I find a note on my car saying “Bad manners, immature and young, no class, uncivilized, arrogant-attitude, rude, disrespectful a******. Please do not have any children until you evolve into a better man.”

Here’s his question.

Basically, I wanna know if I should have gotten back in my car and look for another spot so this person who says their disabled. She didn’t look disabled, but you never know. AITA?

Wow! She was very demanding!

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

