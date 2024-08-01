Her Security Cameras Show Her Family Breaking Things And Hurting Her Dog, So She Ends Their Visit Early And Tells Them To Never Come Back

Opening up your home to family for an extended period of time can be exhausting.

AITA for kicking my sister and her family out in the middle of the night in a different country? So I (28F) have moved to the US three years ago with my husband (30M) after getting our Green Cards approved. We moved to central Florida, notorious for all it’s tourist attractions. Since we moved, my sister (33F) and her family Husband (37M), nephew (13M) and niece (11F) have visited every year around this time. We love to host and even bought a house to accommodate family and friends visiting (2 guest bed). The issue started on the 3rd day of their visit.

I left the night before for a night shift at the hospital and my husband had a very early one. When I got home by 1pm, I found my puppy (9month) locked in the garage! He doesn’t have access to that area because there is no AC there (this is Florida in the summer!) and I am afraid he will run away when the door opens. It was pure luck that he was laying down so close to the entry door, or I could have ran him over before I saw him! He was lethargic and breathing heavily, so I immediately took him to the vet. He was overheated and dehydrated. And he could have passed if I hadn’t gotten there when I did.

I finally returned home at about 7pm. When I entered I instantly saw my favorite vase (I got it from my late grandma) wasn’t in the center table. I opened the trash only to find it there, in pieces. I was already fuming about my puppy.

Then I pulled up the images from the house cameras I had recently installed bc of the dog. In the images, I saw that at 9ish the kids said goodbye to my husband and their parents and when they left, they proceeded to discuss whose turn was it to break something. My nephew argued that he had done it last year, so it was my niece’s turn. My niece then proceeded to throw 1 glass on the floor. At which point my puppy got fussy and started barking. They got annoyed so they took him to the garage before returning, picking up my vase and smashing on the floor.

When their parents returned they simply said they had an accident. My sister cleaned it up and they made their way to the parks! My blood boiled. I immediately packed their bags and put it by the door (my husband arrived and helped out). As soon as they arrived I told them how their kids behaved, that they caused harm to my dog and broke something irreplaceable to me.

My sister tried to argue that it was an accident and that they’re just kids and I shoved the video into her face. She still tried to argue saying we were family and she didn’t have money to pay for s hotel for the rest of the trip and it was the middle of the night. I simply stated I didn’t care and she had to take her little monsters away from me. She left screaming and then crying.

Obviously, this morning I woke up to several messages in the family group calling me all sorts of names for kicking them out in a different country and how I was being mean. My mom wrote about how disappointed she was at me. I didn’t have the energy to reply to anyone back yet, but before I do… AITA?

