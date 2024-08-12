Kids Of YouTube Family Vloggers Were Horribly Treated And Now There Are Calls For New Laws. – ‘Hide in the bathroom to avoid being videotaped.’

Reality shows haven’t been the only place where kids’ lives are broadcast publicly.

As TikToker @Blackbeltbabe pointed out in her viral video, kids have been broadcast on social media, too, in countless family vlogs.

And the kids from the early 2010s posts are “growing up and sharing their stories.”

She shared some particularly horrendous stories shared by these kids.

“Her mom broadcasted her first menstrual cycle.”

In another story, “a kid got into a motorcycle accident and instead of comforting the kid, she put a camera in her face.”

“It got so bad that a man that was stalking her based off her mom’s YouTube videos,” she said of another experience.

“He decided to message her on Facebook and follow her home.”

And the kid didn’t feel safe at home, either.

She would “Hide in the bathroom to avoid being videotaped and photographed.”

A lot of parents would want the opposite for their children, but this type of parent will always exist, so @blackbeltmama is advocating for legislation to protect their right to privacy.

“This is a digital footprint that I did not create,” one of these kids said in adulthood. “And it’s following her around for the rest of her life.”

She’s seeking protection that’s similar to what child actors have to ensure compensation and also privacy.

@Blackbeltmama ends the video by saying, “Y’all need to keep stop pimping yall’s kids out.”

