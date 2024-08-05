Woman Shows The Outrageous Prices And Shoddy Products Kids Encounter At Scholastic Book Fairs These Days

Ahh, the old scholastic book fair.

Back in my day, the new Guinness Book of World Records is what got everyone all fired up at the yearly event, but it sounds like things have really gone downhill.

A woman named Paris posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when someone she knows gave her daughter money for the book fair at her school.

Paris was pretty annoyed by what went down and she said, “My baby girl mama gave her $10 for the Scholastic books fair. She got two items. One was $3.99 and the other was $4.99. It’s a heart notepad and a super secret UV light pen. I’m about to show y’all the two things she got.”

The video showed two cheap-looking products that cost the little girl almost $10.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This is why i refuse to give her money for this blasphemy.”

Sad!

Take a look at the video.

@emeraldflowers_ This is why i refuse to give her money for this blasphemy . 😩😩😩😂 ♬ original sound – Neenee

Now let’s see what folks had to say about it…

One viewer nailed it.

Another individual wasn’t happy about this.

And one TikTok user chimed in.

The nostalgia in this post is strong.

