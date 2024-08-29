Her Husband’s Ex Claims She’s His Favorite Girlfriend, But She Claims It Must Be Her Since They’re Married. Now His Ex Is Fuming And Accusing Her Of Being Immature.

After a few drinks and a casual conversation with her husband’s ex, a woman jokingly declared that she must be his favorite girlfriend since she’s the one he married.

AITA for telling my husband’s ex that I must have been the favorite girlfriend since he married me? Ok so my 40sF husband 40sM have been off and on since we were 12, broke up at 22, took a 17 year break and got together 3 years ago and have been married for a little over 2. He spent almost 3 years with an ex and they broke up about 10 years ago.

The ex, who I will call Patty, and my husband Doug broke up on good terms and she will reach out here and there to say happy birthday, merry Christmas and she reached out when she heard we were getting married and gave us her congratulations. Saturday night we went to the local bar and she happened to be there and we all sat together drinking, talking and just hanging out. I was 3 jack and Cokes in and I can not remember how it got brought up but Patty at one point said “Well at least I will always be your favorite girlfriend.”

I laughed and said “Wouldn’t I be his favorite girlfriend since I’m the one he married?” She stopped smiling and just looked at me. She finished her drink and let not long after that. Last night Doug got a long message from Patty saying she was really shocked at how jealous, immature, petty and mean I am given my age and that I should be more secure in our marriage and in myself and that it’s okay for Doug to care about others besides just me.

She also told him how much him telling her she was his favorite girlfriend all those years ago had always meant to her and can’t understand why I had to sh*t on it.

Doug told her he was sorry what I said upset her but that I was just saying a fact, I was the favorite girlfriend and that’s a huge reason he married me. She sent back another long text saying I just think I’m better than her because Doug had a very firm stand that he would never marry, he didn’t care if he had a gun to his head it wouldn’t happen. When we reconnected this time he asked me to marry him after a month and we married after 8 and a half months. Doug told her that it wasn’t true, I don’t think I’m better than anyone and said again he was sorry she was hurt but that I said nothing wrong, told her the things she was saying about me aren’t true and to be er speak about me like that again.

I truly never in a million years would want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I said I was his favorite because I feel like you marry your favorite person don’t you? Why would you marry someone who isn’t your favorite? So am I the jerk here?

