Small Business Owner Claims The Clothing Chain Francesca’s Owes Her More Than $130,000

I have several friends who own small businesses and you better believe that it’s tough out there and they have to be aware of every penny that’s being spent and coming in to support their ventures.

A small business owner named Mugsby posted a video on TikTok and took a major clothing chain to task about money that she says it owes her.

Mugsby said, “As of today, Francesca’s owes my small business $132,461.92. Um, it sucks.”

She said that Francesca’s stopped paying her in November 2023 after she’d been working with them for a year.

Mugsby said, “Yesterday, I had about 20 people send me a viral TikTok that Taylor Elliot Designs shared. So, I think that it’s very important now to raise awareness.”

She added, “Because it is hard, sometimes, on small business owners to be able to make payroll, to bring in new products to sell when you are out money you are expecting.”

