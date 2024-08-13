Woman’s Phone Number Mixed Up With An Organ Donor Courier, So She Clears Up The Confusion With A Hilarious Joke

Wrong numbers are normally somewhat harmless. Unless you get a crazy person on the other end.

I’ve had a friend who was suddenly sucked into the drama the other person had, just because they wouldn’t believe that my friend wasn’t who they were actually trying to reach!

But when this user’s phone number was mixed up with an organ delivery company, of all things, she was shocked when they were mad at her for the mix-up!

I can’t ship your vital organs! Years ago I moved to a new province and got new phone number (just before cell phones were common, so I still had a land line). I immediately started to get wrong numbers from the same company in Toronto that was some sort of courier service. They called during business hours and I was never home at the time (and lived alone) so they’d leave messages.

But OP soon learned this wasn’t just any ordinary courier company….

Over time I learned they were actually calling to arrange shipment of vital organs! Once I realized this I thought I should call them back and tell them they were calling the wrong number, so I did. They acted like I was at fault somehow, so I told them I’d not show the courtesy to call them back the next time they called the wrong number.

And not only did OP leave them with a warning, she also left them with a great one-liner!

Then I told her, “By the way, you should change the name of your company. ” She asked why. I said, “If I had a company to ship vital organs, I’d called it DeLiver.” Maybe not petty revenge, but my excellent suggestion seemed to annoy the crap out of her, which made me happy.

You’d think with something as important as transporting organs, they’d be a little more gracious OP let them know about the mix-up!

A wrong number is bad enough, could you imagine a wrong delivery?

