Worker On A Power Trip Gave A Semi Truck Driver A Hard Time About The Speed Limit, So They Taught Him A Lesson By Driving Nice And Slow

How slow can you go?!?!

That’s the burning question at the heart of this story from Reddit…and the truck driver who wrote it wasn’t playing around!

Check out what happened!

Speed limit is 5 MPH. “I drive a semi truck and love where I work. All of the guys are nice and most everyone in office is nice except for a few. One of those is a guy that’s a yard supervisor and he only recently acquired the position.

It was kind of a free-for-all.

Now most of us do fly through the yard but 5 MPH feels really slow when you have almost a 2 square mile area. Like it’s a rule but NOBODY follows it. Our lot is a gravel lot and has a lot of dust in the summer when it does not rain. One day me and a few driver come into drop off our loads and get next task, it’s like 12. We all get to where we are dropping our trailer and are unhooking and he comes flying up to use in his yard/pickup truck and he starts hollering at use because we were not doing the posted 5 MPH speed limit. We all exchange glances with each other because obviously he was just going faster than that. We all just agreed and said ok sorry and let him have his power trip! Cue petty revenge. I decided since we HAD to do 5 MPH i was gonna make him dislike it as much as we did, all of the company truck are equipped with a switch to turn on the engine fan to keep the engine cool in traffic, it also blows a lot of dust and turns on automatically when the engine reaches a certain temperature. At the middle point in our lot is where the “ guard/supervisor” has to check in the truck and trailers. Which involves getting in the trailer and being outside

Take it sloooooooooow.

So I turned my engine fan on and proceeded to drive a pace of 2MPH all the way through the lot and kick as much dust up as possible…you could see it collect on my windshield , so it was bad. By the time I got to him there was enough dust that you would think there was a bad wind storm or something. He later came to me and the other guys and said something about us driving too slow and purposely kicking up dust , we all just mentioned the 5 MPH speed limit.. we’ve done this all week to him! Bet he loves his job now!”

I hope they were listening to “Slow Ride” by Foghat while they did this…

