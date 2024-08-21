His Roommate Takes Food Without Asking And Refuses To Go Grocery Shopping, So He Teaches Him A Lesson By Using Every Dish In The House So He’ll Be Forced To Clean Up

Living on your own comes with a lot of responsibility. One major part is making sure you have food to eat, which means choosing between dining out or grocery shopping.

How would you react if your roommate took your groceries because they were too lazy to buy their own?

Would you just deal with it? Or would you call them out?

In today’s story, a young man finds himself in this exact situation and can’t deal with it anymore.

Let’s see how it played out.

Roommate’s selfish behavior landed him dish duty I live with a friend. He gets his rent in on time, pays his half of the utilities, is pretty clean and quiet, and, for the most part, a pretty okay roommate. Lately, I’ve been getting frustrated for various reasons that I won’t get into, but one of them involves him eating my food. He used to just take it without asking, and I got mad and called him out. It went well for the most part, but I made the mistake of saying, “Ya know, I’m pretty generous, so if you just ask and I have it, I’ll say yes as long as you replace it.”

Here’s his first clue the roommate is lazy.

So now he does that ALL the time…. He literally eats out at least 5 nights a week: fast food, Chinese takeout, pizza, grocery store already-prepared meals, whatever. I do grocery shopping, and I usually buy a few weeks in advance because I like to meal-prep. I work 9-5 and then go to class 5:30-9:30 three nights a week for my Master’s degree. Any night of the week that he doesn’t eat out, he borrows food from me. Super annoying, but he generally replaces it. I just get annoyed because he goes to the grocery store to replace my food, but doesn’t buy any of his own. It’s pure laziness and I really hate laziness.

Sometimes it’s better to just go along to keep the peace.

So, I had some frozen meatballs in the freezer, and he ate them. I walked out of the kitchen as he was pulling a bowl of literally 15 meatballs out of the microwave. I said, “Dude, what the ****, those are my meatballs…” This doesn’t normally happen because I obsessively keep tallies on all my food because I know him to be a food thief. He responded, “Oh, those were yours? I thought they were mine.” This was clearly a false statement because, as I said, he doesn’t grocery shop. So, being the reasonable guy I am, I said, “Alright, dude, whatever. I’m making pasta on Sunday, so just replace them by then.”

It seems these two have different priorities in life.

This was on a Tuesday, so not that unreasonable of a request. Sunday comes around, and he had the day off work, but he just sits around and smokes pot and plays Fallout all day on weekends. So, I was mad when I woke up at 7 and smelled weed because I knew he wasn’t doing anything that day. Much to my surprise, he actually went to the grocery store for probably the first time in at least a month and still didn’t get my meatballs. Stoner’s brain. I called him out again, and he said, “Okay, I’ll get them tomorrow. I’m off of work.” I frustratedly said that’s fine. So Monday comes, and I wake up and smell pot at 7 am again.

Frustrated, he tries to teach the roommate a lesson.

This dude texts me a little later in the day and says, “Hey, you mind if I have a couple of eggs?” I texted him back and said, “No, dude. If you rent a book from the library and you don’t return it, the library does not give you another book. Go buy your own eggs, and while you’re at the store, buy my G******** meatballs.” He replied with something like, “Never mind. I don’t need an egg. Sorry about your meatballs. If you want to stop at the store after work, I’ll give you money for them when you get home.” I said, “No, I already went to the store and bought them once. You get them.” Tuesday, no meatballs.

Just as things seemed to be turning around, the roommate crossed the line again.

So Wednesday came around (yesterday, actually), and I once again woke up and smelled pot. I have class on Wednesday until 9:30. So I get home and much to my pleasant surprise, my meatballs were there. Here’s where I lost my patience. This dude actually said to me, “Hey, I bought some pasta and sauce while I was at the store, so if you just want to throw some of mine in there with it and just put the rest of the meatballs that are mine in there, I’d be fine with that.”

This is where he lost it.

I sat and thought for a second before finally saying, “Of course, you’d be fine with that because I’m cooking dinner for you. Why the **** should I cook you dinner? You have literally never cooked me anything, you take my food all the time, and I just had a 12-hour day while you sat home getting stoned and playing Fallout all day. YOU should be cooking me dinner. I have no issue with Fallout or pot smoking, but as previously stated, I have a huge issue with laziness.” He sat there kinda stunned and finally said, “Dude, my bad,” in a really sad kinda voice. I walked away and felt pretty bad because I’m not a mean person. I also realized that I was already cooking pasta and meatballs and it would literally take no additional effort on my part, and he at least had his own food. So I said, “Alright, man, I’ll cook, but you’ve got to do the dishes.” He readily agreed to this.

While cooking he found the perfect way to take revenge.

My petty revenge — I used every. single. dish. that I could. And I rinsed none of them. As any good Italian can tell you, overnight pasta sauce crusts on to anything and everything and becomes near impossible to remove. I used pots and pans, strainers and bowls and spoons, an extra saucepan to unnecessarily transfer sauce and meatballs from one pan to another, and just set them in the sink and rinsed NONE of them.

Thanks to the roommate’s laziness, the revenge is even more sweet.

All of this while knowing he wouldn’t get to the dishes until today (if even), so the spaghetti sauce hardened on to make them especially hard to wash…probably took him an hour to do dishes (assuming he actually did them) I’ll find out when I get home from class tonight, which is where I am sitting right now. I am typing this instead of taking notes. He was off of work again today and most likely sat home and smoked all day again. If he didn’t do the dishes, well,…just another day for the sauce to crust over 🙂

