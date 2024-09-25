A Dementia Patient Needed Help Late At Night, But When The Nurses Asked Him To Get Into Bed He Followed Orders Better Than Expected

Night shifts in a dementia ward can often be unpredictable.

When one nurse was a little too casual with their directions to their patient, it led to a hilarious misunderstanding, teaching everyone to be more careful with their words.

Nightshift I used to be a nurse and worked many nights in a dementia ward. We always took rounds with a partner because you never know if a patient gets violent. We were on our 3am rounds when we opened the door to a gentleman’s room.

He was close to the door trying to pull a electric outlet off the wall. We took him to the bathroom and tried to get him to the bed after.

His legs didn’t work too good in the daytime, but by night, he needed a lot of help. We get him near his bed, but he just wouldn’t go in.

Suddenly my partner tells him, ‘just jump on the bed so we can go. And this man took few steps back and leaped on the bed. That’s when my partner, who was originally from Asia, learned that dementia patient can take your words quite literally. Still laugh about it from time to time.

