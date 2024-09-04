A Driver Cut Him Off In Traffic, But His Car Had A For Sale Sign In It. So He Used Their Phone Number To Punish Them For Their Transgression.
Sometimes in life, the stars align perfectly and the universe gives you a beautiful gift.
That comes in many forms, and for this person, it was a For Sale sign on the car of a rude driver.
Take a look at how they handled this situation.
Guy with his big SUV “For Sale” cuts me off so I call him, early.
“Wife and I were shopping at Ikea and when leaving, a giant SUV with a “For Sale” sign and a phone number scribbled on it cut us off in traffic.
Watch it!
It was blatant and we had to hit the brakes hard to avoid hitting them.
I asked my wife to take a picture of the phone number, and she did.
So each day for the next two weeks, I would call the number to ask questions about the vehicle once I got to work.
Early bird gets the worm!
Here is where it gets petty: I get to work at 5:30AM. So for 9 week days (I get every other Friday off) I called the number at 5:30 from a phone far from my office in a common area.
There was no way to tie the calls back to me as there were many of us arriving around that time too.
They stopped answering after 3 days, but I kept calling!”
I bet this got pretty old pretty fast!
Too bad for them!
