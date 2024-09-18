A Driver Followed His Wife Home After An Incident On The Road, So He Recognized Them Later And Repaid The Favor

This is just my humble opinion, but if someone freaks out on you while you’re driving, just let it be and forget about it…

Because it’s not worth it! Not by a long shot!

But this guy had different ideas…hey, to each their own, right?

Let’s see what happened in this story from Reddit.

Follow my wife home? Ok, I’ll freak you out a bit! “Revenge is a dish best served cold right? Well, this dish has been chilling for years. At least a year ago, my wife honked at someone that was in the inner turn lane. My wife was in the outer turn lane. This person failed to maintain their lane, and almost hit my wife while they completed their turn.

Uh oh…

The driver was mad that she honked, and proceeded to follow my wife home. I have dashcam footage (if anyone wants it), and got their plate. It turns out, they live in a complex across from us. I found out where they live too. However, in the interest of not ******** where one eats, I held off from egging their place to hell.

Well, what do you know…?

A few months ago, they moved away. I was happy to see them leave. Yesterday, I see a car weaving in and out of lanes behind me. They end up slightly in front of me, and it’s same jerk (surprise surprise right?). I guess they didn’t move too far, or were in the area. I get behind them, since I had a turn coming up. I gestured to my dashcam while I was behind them, and shook my finger at them. I wanted to mess with them a bit. When they had to turn, I decided I could take a slightly different route to my destination.

How do you like them apples?!?!

The jerk must have thought I was following them, because they dived into the nearest driveway for an office complex. Were they going to work? Sure, maybe… However, it’s a tech company’s parking lot. I don’t think most people that work there work on Sundays. It could be just a coincidence, but I’d like to think they panicked. Was this revenge? I’ll let you guys be the judge of that.”

